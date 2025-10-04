Ongoing development works in Gram Panchayats should be completed on time: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the ongoing development works in the state’s Gram Panchayats should be completed in a planned manner within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that officials must ensure the benefits of public welfare schemes effectively reach every eligible person at the grassroots level. For this, he directed that the progress of development works be reviewed every 15 days.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of Zila Parishads, District Development and Panchayat Officers and Executive Engineers of the Panchayati Raj Department regarding various schemes of the Development and Panchayat Department and the Rural Development Department here today. Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar was also present on the occasion.

Saini directed that Gram Sabha meetings be convened in Gram Panchayats to expedite the regularisation of unauthorised houses constructed on Shamlat land up to 500 square yards.

He further instructed that announcements be made in Gram Panchayats to raise awareness among eligible beneficiaries. The Chief Minister added that Gram Sabha meetings should be held within the next three weeks to ensure timely settlement of cases under this scheme, and that registrations for approved cases be completed without delay in districts where approvals have already been granted.

The CM directed that beneficiaries who have been issued Adhikar Patra under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, but whose registrations remain pending for any reason, must have their registrations completed within the next one month.

He further instructed that separate camps be organised under the Swamitva Yojana to rectify errors, ensure the accuracy of maps, and submit a detailed report to the Financial Commissioner, Revenue.