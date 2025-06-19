ONGC well blowout: Assam CM writes to Puri, says controlling efforts lack urgency, seriousness

Sivasagar: With gas continuing to leak from an ONGC crude oil well in Assam for the seventh straight day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri to direct the energy major to step up efforts to contain the blowout.

In a letter to Puri, Sarma said locals claimed that there has been “inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC’s response” while trying to contain the leak. “Conveyed our concerns regarding the Barichuk Gas Blowout incident to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji. I have requested him to direct @ONGC_ to step up well control efforts in mission mode so that the situation doesn’t aggravate further,” the CM said.

The state government is providing necessary relief to the affected people at this hour, but a more proactive approach is needed from ONGC to mitigate this situation to restore normalcy, he added.

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147 of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Barichuk of Bhatiapar.

A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.

In the letter, which was shared by Sarma along with the post, the CM said, “Despite ONGC’s ongoing well control efforts such as water blanketing, high-volume mud pumping and junk shots, pressure continues to persist and the well remains active.”

The prolonged nature of the incident is causing considerable distress in the surrounding villages, as already more than 330 families have been evacuated from their homes and are being supported by the state government with basic relief and safety measures, he added.

“While the District Administration and state agencies are fully engaged on the ground, I am constrained to convey that the local perception is one of inadequate urgency and seriousness in ONGC’s response. Unlike previous incidents handled with a war-footing, the current approach appears procedural and lacking in visibility,” Sarma said in the letter.

Talking about his visit to the affected site, the CM said he had assured the people of taking up their concerns.