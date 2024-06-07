ONGC seeks global expertise to optimize Mumbai high field production

ONGC is actively seeking the expertise of a globally renowned 'Technical Service Provider' to optimize production from its ageing Mumbai High field located in the Arabian Sea. The company has initiated an international competitive bidding (ICB) process, which commenced on June 1, 2024, and is set to conclude on September 15, 2024. The Mumbai High Field, a sprawling and complex reservoir that began production nearly five decades ago in 1976, is currently in its mature phase. ONGC has already implemented various initiatives to enhance production in this field. However, there remains untapped potential, and ONGC believes that leveraging cutting-edge reservoir management technologies and adopting world-class operational practices can unlock significant value.

Recognizing Mumbai High's strategic importance, ONGC aims to collaborate with a leading global 'Technical Service Provider.' The selected provider will be contracted for an initial period of ten years, with the option for a five-year extension. Their primary responsibilities will include conducting a comprehensive review of field performance, and identifying opportunities for improvement in wells, reservoir management, water injection, and facility management (WRFM). Additionally, the service provider will propose and assist in implementing technological interventions to optimize production. This may involve integrated reservoir studies, front-end engineering design (FEED) studies, and the development of a detailed work plan for field development.

Participation in the ICB is open to all international oil and gas majors with annual revenues exceeding USD 75 billion. ONGC is committed to selecting a partner with a proven track record and expertise to maximize the potential of the Mumbai High field and ensure its continued success in the years to come.