One-third of Rajya Sabha MPs face criminal cases; 14% are billionaires, says ADR report

New Delhi: Around 32 per cent of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 14 per cent are billionaires, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report is based on an analysis of affidavits of 229 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. One seat from Jharkhand is currently vacant, while affidavits of three MPs were not available. The analysis includes 37 recently elected members.

Of the 229 MPs analysed, 73 (32 per cent) have declared criminal cases. Among them, 36 (16 per cent) face serious criminal charges. The report highlights that one MP has declared a case of murder, four MPs have cases related to attempted murder, and three MPs face charges connected to crimes against women.

Party-wise data shows that criminal cases are spread across major political formations. Among BJP MPs, 27 out of 99 have declared criminal cases. In the Congress, 12 out of 28 MPs have such cases, while four of 13 TMC MPs and four of 10 AAP MPs have also disclosed criminal cases. Additionally, three MPs each from CPI(M) and BRS have declared criminal cases.

The report also sheds light on the financial profiles of Rajya Sabha members. It finds that 31 MPs, accounting for 14 per cent of the total analysed, have declared net worth in the range of billions of rupees. This indicates a significant concentration of wealth among a section of lawmakers in the Upper House.

Among major parties, several MPs have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. These include six BJP MPs, five Congress MPs, four YSRCP MPs, two AAP MPs, two BRS MPs, and three NCP MPs. The report notes that such high-value asset declarations are present across multiple parties, reflecting a broader trend rather than being confined to any single political group.

The average assets of a Rajya Sabha MP stand at Rs 120.69 crore, according to the ADR analysis. Party-wise averages vary significantly. BJP MPs have an average asset value of Rs 28.29 crore, while Congress MPs average Rs 128.61 crore. TMC MPs have average assets of Rs 17.70 crore, whereas AAP MPs show a much higher average of Rs 574.09 crore. Other parties include YSRCP with Rs 522.63 crore, SP with Rs 399.71 crore, BJD with Rs 105.63 crore, and DMK with Rs 11.90 crore.

The report also identifies the wealthiest members in the Rajya Sabha. BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi tops the list with declared assets exceeding Rs 5,300 crore. He is followed by AAP’s Rajinder Gupta, who has declared assets of over Rs 5,053 crore, and YSRCP’s Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy with assets worth more than Rs 2,577 crore.