‘One Nation, One Election’ designed to optimise time, resources: Haryana CM

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept is not merely a political idea but a vision rooted in national interest.

He stated that the initiative is designed to optimise time, resources, and public participation. “When a nation moves forward together, it can overcome every challenge. A unified nation can find solutions to every crisis,” he said while addressing a gathering during the ‘Gurugram Run’ programme organised here on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ theme.

Haryana Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh and minister of state for Sports Gaurav Gautam also participated in the event.

Addressing the youth gathered to participate in the event, the CM said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not just a slogan but a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for national unity. He described it as part of the larger dream of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, a vision that fosters strength through unity. “This initiative is designed to give equal opportunities to every citizen, encouraging progress as one nation, moving forward together,” Saini said before flagging off the event.

He also highlighted the significant benefits of simultaneous elections across the country, including substantial cost savings, more efficient use of administrative resources and uninterrupted development.

The CM pointed out that the ‘Gurugram Run’ carries a powerful message for the youth—nation-building is not achieved solely through meetings and policies; the resolve and energy of youth are essential to it. “When the power of youth comes forward, it ignites a wave of change,” he said, adding that the enthusiastic participation of youth in the ‘Gurugram Run’ symbolises the awakening of India’s future.