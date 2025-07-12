‘One Nation One Election Bill not unconstitutional but needs work’

New Delhi: One Nation One Election Bill is not unconstitutional, does not violate basic structure of the constitution but some gaps in the proposed legislation needs to be closed some tweaks here and there are required, Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the Joint Parliamentary Panel (JPC) on the issue, according to sources present in the meeting.

Justice Chandrachud, according to sources who participated in the meeting in which 38 MPs were present, was of the view that the Election Commission of India should not be given unbridled powers in implementing ONOP. He stated that giving the ECI the power to alter substantive constitutional provisions or to shorten the tenure of elected assemblies through a unilateral report to the President cannot pass constitutional muster.

“This was my first appearance before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The depth of the learning and knowledge of the respected Members of Parliament has left a lasting impression on my mind. The dialogue which spanned nearly three hours was constructive, cutting across party lines. The meeting today has reaffirmed my faith in India’s Parliamentary democracy and in the future of our democratic institutions”, Chandrachud told a news outlet after his three hour presentation. But refused to divulge details of his submission saying “it involves some issues of privilege”

Justice Chandrachud is the third Ex-CJI to present views before the ONOP panel. Earlier Ex-CJIs UU Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi appeared before the committee in past.