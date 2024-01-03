One more arrested as NIA conducts raids in Rajasthan, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key suspect in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur last month, as it carried out raids at 31 locations in Rajasthan and Haryana.

Ashok Kumar was the ninth accused to be arrested in the case following the recovery of several arms and ammunition from his premises in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. The official said the questioning of Kumar revealed his suspicious role in the case and his association with notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused who had allegedly motivated the two shooters to murder Gogamedi.

Gogamedi, along with another person, was killed and two persons were injured in a daylight shootout at his Shyam Nagar residence in Jaipur on December 5. One of the injured also succumbed to injuries later. The case, originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, was taken over by the NIA on December 11.

As part of its ongoing investigation, the spokesperson said, the NIA carried out searches at 31 locations.