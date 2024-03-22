One killed, 10 injured after under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Supaul: One person was killed and 10 people were injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.



The 10.2-km bridge was being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the Koshi river between Bheja in Madhubani and Bakaur in Supaul district, they said.

NHAI Regional Officer Y B Singh told news agency that 11 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident.

“Unfortunately, one person died on the way to hospital, and the other 10 were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now,” he said.

“A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been disbursed to the next of kin of the deceased. Disbursement of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the injured is in the process, besides the cost of their complete hospital treatment,” Singh said.

Experts have also been asked to assess the reason behind the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures, he said.

The bridge has 171 piers, and the span between piers 153 and 154 collapsed, he said.