‘On same page’: Tharoor says ‘all’s good’ after Kharge-Rahul meet

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said “all is good” and “we are all on the same page”, signalling a rapprochement with his party ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly polls.



The meeting in Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament House complex lasted for over an hour and forty-five minutes.

“We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion,” Tharoor said.

“All is good and we are moving together on the same page. What more can I say,” he told reporters in Parliament premises after the meeting.

Asked if the issue of chief ministerial face for Kerala polls was discussed, Tharoor said that was never the issue.

“I am not interested in being the candidate for anything. At the moment I am already an MP, I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have their interest to look after in Parliament, that is my job,” he said.

Tharoor said he was very satisfied with his meeting with the top Congress brass.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, “Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India.”

He also posted a picture from the meeting in which the three of them are seen smiling and posing for a picture at Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House complex.

Sources said it was a “comprehensive” meeting during which a wide array of subjects were covered. Kharge and Gandhi made “the time necessary for a thorough discussion”, a source close to Tharoor said.

Tharoor had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala.