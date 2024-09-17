On right track: Dawn of new era as Namo Bharat Rapid Rail project set in motion

Bhuj/Ahmedabad: India’s first Vande Metro, now rebranded as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, was officially launched on the Bhuj to Ahmedabad route on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which aims to provide fast, safe and modern transportation services in urban and suburban areas.



This project is part of the Indian government’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) campaigns. The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, an upgraded version of the Vande Bharat Express, is specially designed for short-distance travel within cities.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern features in both its design and operations. The train will have fully air-conditioned coaches, energy-efficient high-speed travel and comfortable seating for passengers. The train will operate at speeds ranging from 120 to 130 km/h, significantly reducing travel times between cities. A standout feature is its “regenerative braking system,” which generates energy during braking and feeds it back into the system, contributing to energy savings and making the train more environmentally friendly. Additionally, it employs state-of-the-art safety technologies like automatic train control and telecommunications systems, ensuring a safe, accident-free journey.

Passengers on the train will enjoy a variety of modern amenities, including Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, comfortable seating and advanced infotainment systems. Special provisions will also be made for elderly and differently-abled passengers. Metro stations will feature smart ticketing systems, automatic gates and real-time train information displays for added convenience.

After the Bhuj-Ahmedabad route, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will be deployed in cities and metropolitan areas with high passenger density and a need for faster travel. There are plans to operate this rail in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, where traffic congestion is high, and rapid metro services are in demand. The routes are designed to provide seamless, fast access to key locations within these cities.

Subhead: Realising self-reliance goals

Entirely manufactured in India, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is a significant step toward realising the goals of the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. This project not only strengthens the country’s economic framework but also generates new employment opportunities. The technology and equipment used in the production of the Vande Bharat Metro are entirely indigenous, reducing dependency on foreign imports and boosting India’s technological capabilities.

Indian Railways plans to implement this project in phases, gradually expanding the rapid rail service across various parts of the country in the coming years. This initiative will introduce a new dimension to public transportation in India and further accelerate the pace of urbanisation.