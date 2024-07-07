On PM Modi’s call, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, MP CM launches state-wide mega plantation campaign

BHOPAL: “As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav launched a state-wide mega drive by planting saplings on Saturday in Bhopal.

Under the campaign around 5.5 crore saplings will be planted across the state with public participation. Chief Minister Yadav planted an Amla sapling at Jamhoori Maidan in the state capital in memory of his mother, Leela Bai Yadav, around 26001 saplings were planted at the campaign launching venue site by the government, the people of various sections of society and the students.

Addressing the gathering at the launching ceremony of the campaign, CM Yadav said that in Indian culture, it is believed that the importance of a tree is equal to ten sons. “Along with vegetation, rivers, mountains, etc. are recognised as living beings, it symbolises our sensitive cultural tradition”, the CM also said.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign being run across the country on the call of PM Modi on the World Environment Day, 5 June, the state government has also pledged to plant saplings extensively with a target to plant more than 5 crores 50 lakh saplings across the state.

As many as 51 lakh saplings will be planted in Indore, 13 Lakh in Gwalior and 12 lakh saplings each in Bhopal and Jabalpur districts of the state.

CM Yadav also observed a painting exhibition in which those paintings had been fixed which were scratched by the students in the competition organised on World Environment Day to create awareness for environmental protection. He lauds students for their enthusiasm for the plantation. On this occasion, the CM affixed his signature on a board to spread awareness for the campaign.

CM Yadav, while remembering BJP’s predecessor and founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, July 6, said that he played an important role in alerting the country about the Kashmir conflict and against the British conspiracy to disintegrate the country.

Appreciating the active participation of students, voluntary organizations, NCC, and NSS in the plantation campaign, CM Yadav said that people are enthusiastic about it in the entire state and are coming forward to do so.