On one year of govt, CM Sukhu announces Rs 1,500 pension for women from Jan 2024

SHIMLA: Terming one year of the government as an year of Vyavastha Parivartan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to give Rs 1,500 from January, 2024 to all the women of district Lahaul-Spiti who were over 18 years of age.



He said that the promise made to all the women of the state would also be met in a phased manner. He announced that the women who currently get Rs 1,100 as pension will also be provided Rs1500.

Sukhu also announced that the state government will bear the expenses for higher education of children of widows from the next fiscal.

Sukhu made these announcements at a massive rally in Dharamshala celebrating one year of his government where Cabinet ministers and Congress leaders were present.

“In one year, our government has laid the strong foundation for making Himachal self-reliant and by the year 2027, Himachal will become an ideal example of a self-reliant state. Our dedicated and continuous efforts would ensure that Himachal becomes one of the most prosperous states of India by the year 2032.”

Congratulating the people of the state on completion of one year of the state government, he said that many historic decisions have been taken for the bright future of the youth. The recruitment process of JOA (IT) remained stalled during the tenure of the previous BJP government, but the present government made an effort to start it again. He added that the results of post codes 817 and 939 would be declared soon.

The government would provide 20,000 employment opportunities in the government sector very soon, including Van Mitra, Patwari, Multi Task Worker, education, Police and other departments, he said.