On new year eve, Haryana gets new DGP

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has appointed senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal as the new Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, marking the beginning of a new chapter of strong, experienced and professional leadership for the state police force.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Singhal hails from Rewari district and is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

With over three decades of an illustrious and unblemished service career, Singhal has made significant contributions across a wide range of critical and sensitive domains including law and order, crime control, vigilance, railway policing, CID, Special Branch, cyber crime, internal security and intelligence operations. His vast field experience combined with strong administrative acumen has earned him a reputation as a disciplined, analytical and result-oriented officer.