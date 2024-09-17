On Modi’s birthday, 1.31L families receive gift of ‘Griha Pravesh’ under PMAY in MP

Bhopal: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, more than 1.31 lakh families stepped into their own houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.



On the occasion, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a statewide drive ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada’ and inaugurated Pradhanmantri Janaushadhi Kendra at 50 government district hospitals in the state.

Addressing a state-level event organised in Bhopal, CM Yadav said that providing public facilities to the people is the biggest gift to PM Modi on his birthday. “Providing facilities to make people’s lives easier is the most memorable gift to PM Modi. On the PM’s birthday, the launch of Jan Aushadhi Kendra at 50 district hospitals and the inauguration of houses built under the PMAY will improve the living standard of the common men,” Yadav said.

The CM said the state government was also committed to the welfare of ‘safai mitras’ and the work being done for the common man was a birthday gift for PM Modi.

He announced an incentive will be provided to the safai mitras working in the urban bodies for their contribution based on a garbage-free city rating certificate. Sanitation workers were also honoured at the programme.

Yadav said that under the PMAY, Griha Pravesh has been performed for 1.31 lakh families on the occasion.

Under the PMAY-Urban, 51,000 houses were provided to beneficiaries on this occasion while 80,000 dwellings were made available in rural areas.

Under the scheme, pucca houses have been provided to more than 36.24 lakh families in rural areas and 8.5 lakh families in urban areas so far in the state.

“Envisioning to provide housing to such a large number of homeless families makes it possible only for a visionary like PM Modi,” the CM said. “We are grateful to the safai mitras because they play an important role in keeping the general public healthy and protecting people from diseases,” he added.

On this occasion, MP Governor Manubhai Patel, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, BJP state president VD Sharma and Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also addressed the programme.