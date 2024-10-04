On last day of campaign, Hooda goes all-out against BJP

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP government has the dubious record of killing 78 persons in the state as it ran a government on the force of lathis and bullets.



Addressing a press conference in Karnal on the last day of the election campaign, Hooda launched a full-frontal attack on the BJP, saying: “During this anti-people government, a record 78 people were killed by police bullets.”

He mentioned the Dera episode in Panchkula, where 40 people died.

“Most were dalits. It is being said that perhaps 30 of the deceased were dalits. BJP had allowed a crowd of people to gather in Panchkula against the orders of the court. The high court itself raised questions on the death of 40 people in police firing, but the BJP could not answer anyone,” he said.

Hooda laid into the BJP by showing all the evidence in front of the journalists. He said BJP is an expert in spreading lies. “BJP accuses Congress of cheap land acquisition. Whereas a farmer-friendly land acquisition policy was implemented in Haryana and the entire country during the Congress government,” he said. “We had implemented floor rates for land in the entire state. Before this, the INLD and BJP together looted the farmers in the name of land acquisition. The Congress had implemented the rule that royalty will be given for 33 years on land acquisition, but the BJP did not give even that to the farmers,” he added.

Citing the example of land acquisition for the KMP, Hooda said BJP was giving Rs 140 crore to the farmers, while the Congress gave Rs 640 crore compensation for the same land. “The Congress had made the farmers millionaires overnight. The BJP also got the National Highway going from Meerut to Rajasthan cancelled and the Dadupur Nalvi project closed because it did not want to give the farmers the proper amount for acquisition,” he stated.

He said that the BJP is spreading false propaganda about Robert Vadra about him receiving a portion of land. “I challenge that Congress did not give even an inch of government land to Robert Vadra. If the BJP shows proof of giving land to Vadra, I will leave politics,” he challenged.

Regarding crop compensation, he said that during the rule of INLD-BJP, cheques of one or two rupees were given. “As soon as the matter came to the notice of Congress, we changed this policy and made provision for compensation up to Rs 10,000 per acre,” he said.