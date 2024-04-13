On day 2 in Kullu, Kangana Ranaut calls Vikramaditya `chhota Bhai, Raja Beta’

Shimla: In a heightened political slugfest at Mandi’s poll battlefield, Bollywood ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut on Friday launched a fresh offensive against PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh—likely to be Congress candidate against her in Lok Sabha poll, asking him reasons for being so angry with her.



This was day two of her vigorous campaign in Kullu district where the BJP candidate described him as younger brother and dubbed him as “Raja beta” and claimed her remarks “Chhota papu” at a rally in Manali on Thursday had nothing offensive. It was out of sheer affection that she called him “Chhota Papu” .

But, Vikramaditya Singh reverted her saying “ it is first time in Himachal Pradesh that such a language has been used in the campaign. I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from ‘Dev Bhoomi’.

Singh also chose to give a closure to his earlier statements on “beef eating” saying “whatever she consumes in Mumbai or elsewhere, it’s not going to matter to him. Now that she had gone Manali, she should have atleast explained to people on her absence from the scene when the area experienced the worst natural calamity in the monsoon.

On Thursday , Kangana has chosen to target Vikramaditya Singh terming him an inheritor of a dynasty. She cautioned him against using “indecent” language against her, or spreading a false propaganda on “beef” eating. She dared him to show proof about her beef eating habits.

The BJP candidate said she has been following an ayurvedic and yogic lifestyle as she had said earlier.

Back in the campaign, said“ You (Vikramaditya) can’t mock me and threaten to send me back. This is not an estate of your father or grandfather that you can send me back. I will win the election and prove my credentials as politician”.

Kangana even said he had struggles against dynasties in the film industry yet made her name without the help of father or mother, So, I can’t be cowed down.

“ My whole agenda in politics is to serve the people and I will show how it is to be done. In Fact , politics is the essence of service and anyone from a king to a beggar is entitled to that” she declared to the slogans of `Kangana ko Jai sri Ram’.

She said this is the new Bharat (of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), where a small, poor boy who used to sell tea is the biggest hero and “pradhan sewak” of the people, she added.

Kangana had also lashed-out at Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur about her film career and dared him to act in one of her film scenes.