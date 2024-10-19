On Day 1, Saini OKs free dialysis in govt hospitals

Chandigarh: The newly-formed Haryana government in its first Cabinet meeting on Friday fulfilled one of the promises made in the manifesto by announcing free dialysis to chronic kidney patients in all government hospitals.



The government will also provide these services to all state-run medical colleges.

A day after the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, he and his council of ministers took key decisions in the meeting.

Among several promises made during the campaigning, the BJP had promised free dialysis to chronic kidney patients.

Besides this, the Haryana government has made rules to amend the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Rules, 2012. An official spokesperson of the Industries and Commerce Department said that these rules may be called the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies (Amendment) Rules, 2024.