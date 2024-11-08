On Chhath, Hry CM declares grant of Rs 21L, says festival is a message of love for nature

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the Chhath Mahaparva Mahotsav conveys a powerful message of mutual love and equality, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness among all.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Karnal, where he was the chief guest.

The CM began by offering prayers and receiving blessings at the Lord Surya Dev temple on the banks of the Western Yamuna Canal.

During the event, he graciously accepted the requests of the organising committee and announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund. Addressing the gathered devotees, he expressed his gratitude, saying: “It is my great fortune to participate in the Chhath Mahaparva Mahotsav in Karnal, the city of Surya Putra Mahavir-Danveer Karna. I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the mothers and sisters on this auspicious Chhath Mahaparva. May Chhath Maiya always bless you with happiness and prosperity.”

The CM highlighted how this traditional Purvanchal festival has transcended regional boundaries and is now celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

The CM emphasised that the festival conveys a message of love for nature, the importance of keeping our water and air clean and fostering social harmony. He highlighted that the tradition of worshipping Lord Surya (the sun) reflects our deep cultural and spiritual connection with nature. Through Chhath Puja, we are reminded of the significance of sunlight in our lives.

He said: “While everyone worships the rising sun, Chhath Puja honours every form of the sun, including the setting sun, which is remarkable. This teaches us to approach both the highs and lows of life with the same spirit.”