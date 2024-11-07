On a ‘dhyanawadi daura’ in Ladwa, Haryana CM Saini announces grants

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited various villages Umri, Mathana, Dabkhera, Wadechpur and Chhaulundi of Ladwa Assembly constituency to express his gratitude to the people for voting the BJP to victory in the state.

During his visit, he interacted with the sparanches, village people and announced grants of Rs 21 lakh each for Mathana, Dabkhera, Wadechpur and Chhaulundi.

Expressing his gratitude to the residents, the CM assured that development work would proceed swiftly in Ladwa constituency and across the state.

During the ‘dhyanawadi daura’, he announced that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, the state government will soon give 100 square yard plots to 200,000 eligible beneficiaries. Directions have been given to complete the necessary procedures for this initiative. Under this scheme, five lakh people in the state applied for plots and all eligible beneficiaries will be allotted the plots in a phase-wise manner.

The CM said that to fulfill the election promise of providing Rs 2,100 to women, officers have been directed to put the necessary systems in place and women across the state will soon receive this benefit.

He also announced a large community centre for Dabkhera village and approved the renovation of the backward class Chaupal. He also directed officers to ensure the renovation and repair of all roads in the state. He stated that responsibility would be assigned to officers for any delays in development work.

The Chief Minister said that the citizens of the state have shown trust by electing the government for a third time and that trust will be upheld.