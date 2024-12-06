Omar vows to take up restoring statehood to J&K with PM Modi and HM soon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he will take up with the issue of restoring statehood to J-K with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The prime minister and the home minister were busy with elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. But now that they have time, this issue will be taken up so that J-K’s statehood is restored soon,” Abdullah told reporters after attending a function to commemorate the 42nd foundation day of SKIMS Hospital here.

The foundation for the tertiary care hospital was laid on the birth anniversary of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on this day in 1982, less than three months after his demise.

Asked if the holiday on the NC founder’s birth anniversary will be restored, the chief minister said there are many things that need to be brought back in Jammu and Kashmir, but the priority is to restore its statehood first.

“There are many other dates as well, but we have to fight a bigger contest. We have to fight for the restoration of J-K’s statehood. We are hopeful that the prime minister will keep his promise made not to us, but to the people of J-K during the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls that followed,” Abdullah said.