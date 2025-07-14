Omar slams local media outlets for their coverage of developments around Martyrs' Day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday lashed out at local media outlets for their coverage of the developments around Martyrs' Day on Sunday, saying it has enabled people to distinguish between cowards from the one with guts. "Take a look at our local newspapers - both from Jammu & from Srinagar, English & vernacular. You'll be able to distinguish the cowards from the ones with guts," Abdullah said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the local media outlets have ignored the fact that the entire elected government and most representatives were put under house detention. "The cowards have completely buried the fact that the entire elected government was locked up yesterday along with most elected representatives. The newspapers with some guts have put it on the front page. Shame on the sellouts who buried the story, I hope the size of the envelope was worth it," he added. Political leaders from all major parties except the BJP, on Sunday claimed that the LG administration on Sunday put them under house arrest to prevent them from paying tributes to the 22 people who fell to the bullets of forces of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931.