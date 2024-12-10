Omar reaffirms his govt’s support to revive J&K’s industrial sector

Jammu:Acknowledging the persistent challenges faced by the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting local industries in overcoming these difficulties.

Abdullah also highlighted the positive impact of the now-defunct ‘Darbar Move’ on Jammu’s vibrancy, assuring people that the government will resume the practice in the future.

Darbar Move is the bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) here, where he was felicitated for assuming office as chief minister, Abdullah underscored his administration’s dedication to reviving the industrial sector.