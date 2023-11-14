Omar asks Congress to revoke hijab ban in Karnataka

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to work on revoking the ban on hijab (headcover) imposed by the Karnataka government.



‘Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through which Muslims are targetted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time,’ he said.

He added it was sad that during Congress’ tenure, such decisions were taken.

‘I request Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order,’ Abdullah told reporters after a party function in Baramulla.

Asked about elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the former CM said the BJP was not ready to face the people.