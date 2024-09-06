Omar accuses BJP of using independent candidates to undermine his poll campaign

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of trying to undermine his electoral campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections by fielding many independent candidates against him.

Speaking at election rallies in the Ganderbal Assembly segment, where he is contesting, Abdullah expressed his concerns, stating, “I always knew that Delhi would want to silence me in some way, but I never thought they would go to this extent.”

Abdullah, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, referred to a previous electoral experience during the Baramulla Lok Sabha elections, where an independent candidate, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, campaigned from jail and ultimately defeated him.

“He recorded his message from jail and sought votes based on emotions. He defeated me in the elections,” he noted.

Despite these challenges, Abdullah emphasised that he did not view the situation as particularly alarming.

He said after the results of Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, he thought luck was on Rashid’s side and it was his “bad luck”.

“But when I decided to contest (Assembly) polls from Ganderbal, reports started pouring in that another citizen (Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati) who is in jail is going to contest against me. I was forced to think why these people are put only after me. Is there a conspiracy?’ he asked.

“When they could not find a local (Ganderbal) person in jail, they brought one (Barkati) from Zainapora-Shopian. I still thought maybe it was a coincidence. I consulted a few of

my colleagues and told them that I want to prove that it is a conspiracy from Delhi against me,” he said.