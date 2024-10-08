Omar Abdullah wins Ganderbal and Budgam, securing over 28,000 votes

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday won the party's bastion of Ganderbal in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election by defeating PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes. Abdullah has also won the Budgam seat by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

In Ganderbal, Abdullah secured 32,727 votes, winning by a margin of 10,574 against his nearest rival Mir who polled 22,153 votes. The NC leader had won the Ganderbal seat in 2008 as well and went on to become the chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K. Former MLA from Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar was a distant third with 6,060 votes.