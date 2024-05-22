Omar Abdullah questions PDP’s allegiance to INDIA bloc

Pahalgam: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning her allegiance to the INDIA bloc and the PAGD, and alleging she never campaigned against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), solely targeting his National Conference.

Reiterating the unity of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and its joint efforts during elections, Abdullah said the People’s Democratic Party’s decision to distance itself from the grouping was driven by self-interest rather than any ideological issue.

“There was a method that they did. As far as the PAGD is concerned, the PAGD is intact. The PAGD fought this election together, whether it was the Awami National Conference, CPI(M) and the NC, it was only the PDP that moved away,” the NC vice president told news agency.

The PAGD was formed by six parties which also included the CPI and Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference. However, Lone’s party moved away after defeat in the local body elections.

Abdullah, who kickstarted the final round of the campaign in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, questioned the PDP’s stance on the BJP, highlighting the absence of any active canvassing by Mehbooba Mufti in favour of the Congress or the INDIA bloc, and against the BJP in places like Udhampur and Jammu.