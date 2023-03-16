Om Prakash Chautala takes over his son’s ‘Parivartan Padyatra’

Chandigarh: With the second phase of the Haryana Budget session commencing from March 17 to 22, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has taken the charge of Parivartan Yatra, which was started by his son INLD’s Principal General Secretary and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala.

During the Parivartan Yatra, Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday said that after INLD comes to power the old age pension will be enhanced to Rs 7,500. He added that his party when comes to power will revive the pension of employees as it has been stopped presently. Besides this, every eligible youth will be given a government job or an unemployment allowance of Rs 21,000. For the low income families, Chautala assured free gas cylinder every month along with Rs 1,100 for kitchen expenses.

The state government had decided to conduct the Budget session in two phases – first beginning on February 20 and second from March 17.

After the end of the Budget session, Abhay Singh Chautala will again resume charge of the padyatra.

The Parivartan Yatra, which started on February 24 will last for seven months. During this, Abhay Singh Chautala will visit 2,000 villages of Haryana and will walk about 4,200

kilometers.