Om Birla urges MPs to uphold traditions of constructive debate

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that Members should adopt the excellent tradition of meaningful and constructive dialogue in both the Houses of Parliament.

Recalling the glorious traditions of Constituent Assembly, he said that the Members of the Constituent Assembly held different ideologies but deliberated on every article, expressing their agreement and disagreement with full dignity and respect.

Delivering the welcome address on the occasion of 10th Samvidhan Divas organised in Samvidhan Sadan, Birla urged all the Members of Parliament to adopt these highest traditions of meaningful and respectful dialogue in Legislatures.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and MPs graced the occasion which commemorated the 75th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The theme of this year’s Samvidhan Divas is “Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhimaan.”

Birla remembered Baba Saheb Ambedkar ’s contribution in framing of the Constitution and said that it helps us understand the thoughts of constituent assembly members about our society.

He said that the Constitution has been the driving force behind social and economic changes in the country and the nation is moving towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ through collective efforts and with great resolve in “Kartavya Kaal”.

Birla also urged the MPs to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution as “Utsav” in their respective constituencies with public participation, to strengthen the spirit of “Nation First”.

He said that the greatest feature of the Constitution is its adaptability