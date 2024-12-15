Om Birla urges MPs to spread TB awareness

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged the Members of Parliament to make ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaigns a ‘Jan-Andolan’ and develop the spirit of

healthy competition among themselves to make India free from Tuberculosis (TB) disease by 2025.

Inaugurating a friendly cricket match between Members of Parliament, across political parties, for raising awareness about ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ and ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaigns at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi today, Birla said that mass awareness and public participation are key to success in our fight against Tuberculosis (TB) and drug addiction. The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the need for eradication of TB and Drug Addiction for building a healthy society and evoked the

spirit of ‘Healthy Competition’ where all the parliamentary constituencies will compete to become TB-free, leading to the goal of a TB-free India.

Birla underlined the responsibility of elected representatives in the fight against TB. He added that public representatives are expected to contribute to social programmes and government initiatives aimed at disease prevention and asked them to leverage their experience in dealing with illness prevention and post-illness care.