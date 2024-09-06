Om Birla underscores need to excel in AI, biotech

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stressed on the need to keep India ahead in the field of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other modern fields as these will play a key role in the fourth industrial revolution where the country has a crucial part cut out for itself.



He also said that educational institutions determine the direction and future of the country.

Birla said the contribution of teachers is not limited to just imparting education but also in shaping personality, beliefs and skills of a generation.