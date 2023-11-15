Om Birla stresses on importance of transparency in police admin

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday stressed on the importance of transparency and accountability in police administration, saying they play an important role in safeguarding citizens’ rights.

He also underscored the need for the police to have a nuanced understanding of cultural and traditional aspects while operating within the framework of law enforcement.

Birla made the remarks while addressing IPS trainee officers here who are attending an appreciation course in parliamentary processes and procedures.

According to a statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the speaker referred to the “vital role” of transparency and accountability in police administration and highlighted that accountability and transparency are paramount to safeguard citizens’ rights.

Birla strongly emphasised the social role of police.