Om Birla: Clear and transparent laws are foundation of democracy

Chandigarh: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a two-day training workshop on Legislative Drafting and Capacity Building organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in collaboration with the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, Lok Sabha, at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector-26, Chandigarh on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Om Birla underlined that legislative drafting is the soul of democracy. He emphasised that clear, simple, and transparent laws strengthen democratic institutions and deepen citizens’ trust in governance. Laws must evolve with changing times. With proper training, we can ensure that future legislation is more welfare-oriented and responsive to the needs of society, he stated.

The inaugural session was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Karnataka Vidhan Sabha Speaker, U T Khader Fareed, and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha.

Om Birla praised Haryana for its contribution to democratic values and its achievements in agriculture, industry, and culture. He lauded the state government for creating a historic milestone by procuring all crops at Minimum Support Price under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of the Constitution, Om Birla said it was drafted after exhaustive debate, dialogue, and consensus-building. It guided the nation at the time of independence and continues to serve as a living inspiration today. Legislatures, within the limits of their defined powers, transform the aspirations of the people into laws, he said.