Om Birla chairs CSPOC Standing Committee Meeting in Guernsey

Guernsey: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the thrust of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) scheduled to be held in India next year would be application of AI and social media in working of Parliaments.

He made these observations while chairing the Standing Committee Meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments (CSPOC) in Guernsey on Friday.

Elaborating on the transformation of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla informed that India has now become the fifth largest economy and third largest ecosystem for start-ups. India is witnessing massive transformation in several sectors, such as agriculture, fintech, AI, and research and innovation, he added. He also informed that India has now world class infrastructure and service sector and expressed hope that in the next year, when the dignitaries would be in India for the CSPOC, they would experience the unique blend of heritage and progress of the country.

Emphasising the role of Parliaments as custodians of democracy, accelerators of development, and purveyors of public welfare, Birla highlighted the importance of making Parliaments more effective, inclusive, and transparent to address global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and cybercrime.