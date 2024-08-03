Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker’s coach receives demolition notice

New Delhi: Samaresh Jung, the national pistol shooting coach who led Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, and his Commonwealth gold medal-winning wife, Anuja Jung, are among several residents of Khyber Pass in Civil Lines, Delhi, who have been given two days to vacate their homes. The Land and Development Office (LNDO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued the eviction notice on August 1.



Jung, an Olympian and Arjuna awardee, voiced his distress on platform X, “After the euphoria of Indian shooters winning two Olympic medals, I returned home to the disheartening news that my house and locality are to be demolished in two days. There has been no proper information or notice. How can families living here for 75 years vacate in two days? It is shocking.”

The LNDO notice states that the 32 acres of land at Khyber Pass, previously owned by the Notified Area Committee, now belong to the Ministry of Defence. The notice claims the land has been “unauthorisedly occupied by squatters and there exists heavy illegal construction on the same.” It directs residents “to vacate all unauthorised occupation and remove illegal construction from the land immediately,” warning that otherwise “the houses would be evicted and demolished by the office and other agencies in two days at their expense. This office will not be responsible for any loss of property thereof.”

Jung and his wife, along with many other affected families, have lived in the area since the 1950s. They argue that their grandparents were legally leased the land and they are not mere squatters. “We understand it is government land, but we are not squatters. Our grandparents leased this land in the 1950s. We are ready to vacate, but all we ask for is clarity on the matter and a dignified exit,” said Anuja Jung.

The demolition drive at Khyber Pass began last month following a series of legal proceedings. The Delhi High Court ruled on July 9 that the land is under the Ministry of Defence’s jurisdiction. Residents were initially served a notice on July 1 to vacate by July 4. An urgent hearing on July 3 allowed the demolition to proceed following necessary procedures. The final hearing on July 9 concluded with the court stating the petitioners failed to provide evidence of their land claim.

Jung has appealed for an extension, requesting at least two months to vacate properly. He has also sought intervention from prominent figures, including PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, for a more dignified exit and clarity on the matter.