Oil India DGM among two held in bribery case

GHAZIABAD/NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons — a senior executive of Oil India Ltd (OIL) and an official of a private company — in a Rs 7 lakh bribery case.

The accused who have been arrested are Prayas Chakravorty, Deputy General Manager (DGM), OIL, Duliajan, Assam and Jyoti Kumar Singh, DGM (Sales & Marketing) of Noida-based United Drilling Tools Ltd.

According to the CBI, the arrests were carried out under a case filed on May 3, 2025, against four accused: Prayas Chakravorty, Jyoti Kumar Singh, Kunal Gupta, and the Managing Director of United Drilling Tools Ltd.

The CBI accuses the public servant, in league with Singh and other unidentified officials, of being involved in corrupt practices to favour the awarding of contracts and bill clearances in return for bribes. The accused asked for undue benefits, such as 70 grams of gold ornaments, to sway the award of a contract.

According to the probe, when the gold demand was not met, Singh organised and handed over Rs 7 lakh in cash — allegedly at the behest of company MD Kunal Gupta. Chakravorty is said to have spent Rs 3.73 lakh of the bribe amount on buying gold coins from a Noida-based store and taking the rest of Rs 3.34 lakh back home in cash.

CBI officials set a trap soon after and caught Chakravorty red-handed with the money and documents pertaining to the gold purchase.

Follow-up raids at various places in Delhi, Noida, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia resulted in the confiscation of gold jewellery (reportedly received as bribes), more than Rs 30 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and various incriminating documents.