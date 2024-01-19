Officials to daily monitor projects and works uploaded on Jan Samvad portal, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the officers to check and review various developmental projects/works posted on the Jan Samvad portal every day. They should also take prompt action to ensure the timely completion of these projects by setting specific targets.

He highlighted that extensive planning of development initiatives by officials would significantly benefit the people of the state. The state government is committed to addressing and resolving all the demands and grievances voiced by citizens during the Jan Samvad program.

Khattar was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of various development works and schemes of the Development and Panchayat Department here today. Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Singh Babli was also present on this occasion.

During the meeting to review the department’s development initiatives, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the earlier approach of addressing demands for development works on an arbitrary basis. Recognising this, the current state government initiated the Jan Samvad program in last April.

The program serves to systematically register and prioritize demands received from the public, ensuring a more organised and responsive approach to implementation. As of now, approximately 70,000 demands and grievances related to development works have been documented on the Jan Samvad portal. He informed that all demands received during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad programs will also be uploaded to the portal.

Subsequently, relevant departments will work diligently to expedite the implementation of these works on a priority basis. The Development and Panchayats Department holds a crucial role in this concerted effort, he added.

While emphasizing the effectiveness of the Jan Samvad Portal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that it allows real-time access from Chandigarh to understand the specific demands of each area and identify pending works. This transparency enables the government to prioritize and expedite the completion of projects efficiently. He further assured that there is no scarcity of funds for rural development initiatives, expressing the readiness to increase the budget if necessary to ensure the timely execution of these works.