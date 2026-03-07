Officials should encourage farmers to cultivate medicinal and aromatic plants: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that officers should encourage farmers in the state to cultivate medicinal and aromatic plants so that they can earn higher income even from limited agricultural land.



He also directed officials to create awareness among farmers about conserving water by promoting micro-irrigation.

Saini was speaking on Friday while releasing the “Report of Working Group on Promotion of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants in Haryana” and the “Report of Working Group on Promotion of Micro Irrigation in Haryana” of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting regarding the price policy determination for Kharif crops (marketing season 2026-27) and directed that a proposal in this regard be prepared and sent to the Central government.

Those present in the meeting included Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Pankaj Agarwal, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Saket Kumar, Director, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Rajnarayan Kaushik, Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran Ravinder Singh Chauhan, Additional Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Kumar Meena, and other officers.

The CM said that India is among the world’s largest exporters of medicinal herbs and Haryana can also make an important contribution in this sector due to its strategic location and strong agricultural infrastructure.

He said that if medicinal and aromatic plants are promoted in a sustainable and well-planned manner in the state, the sector can create significant economic opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

He said that the medicinal and aromatic plants sector is not limited only to cultivation, but also includes activities such as processing, extraction, manufacturing of value-added products and marketing. Therefore, this sector can create new employment opportunities in rural areas and play an important role in strengthening the local economy.