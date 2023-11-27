Officers should reside in blocks, tehsils, says UP Chief Secy

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra conducted a video conference, issuing strict directives to District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners asking them to ensure that officers deployed in blocks and tehsils should reside at their assigned locations.



“Action should be taken against officers not residing at their designated places, as decided by District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners. Regular dialogues with representatives, industrialists, and traders should address their issues promptly,” he said. He stressed that complaints about malpractices in offices at block, tehsil, district, and division levels should not be tolerated.

“Inspections of offices by officials should be conducted periodically, and strict actions should be taken against any involvement of middlemen,” he said and added that grievances received through Tehsil Diwas, Thana Diwas, Jan Sunwai, and IGRS portal should be treated seriously.