Of 90 criminal cases against Punjab politicians, charges yet to be framed in 38 cases

Chandigarh: Of the 90-odd FIRs pending in the trial courts of Punjab against sitting and erstwhile MPs and MLAs, charges have not been framed in in 38 such criminal cases, while in one case the challan has been submitted two-hand-a-half years after the FIR was registered by the police.



Among these cases, there are three criminal cases against prominent Punjab politician Sukhbir Singh Badal and two against Bikram Singh Majithia. Investigation is still on in a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), 148 (rioting) and 149 (offence against public tranquility) of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act registered in city Kotkapura police station against former chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and Mantar Singh Brar.

This came to light in the affidavit submitted by a Punjab police officer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a public interest litigation to monitor the progress of cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

A copy of the affidavit is with the Millennium Post.

According to legal luminaries, the investigating authority has to file a charge sheet within 60 days from the date of remand. For certain categories of offences, the stipulated period can be extended till 90 days.

Besides there being an obvious delay in framing of charges in cases against the politicians of the state the police has submitted cancellation reports in 9 such cases and untraced reports in 4 such criminal cases.