‘Of 50K, nearly 34K not selected for govt jobs’

New Delhi: Of 52,910 candidates who appeared at the interview for government jobs, nearly 34,000 were not selected, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In order to increase access to job opportunities for unsuccessful candidates in recruitment examinations, the government launched the Public Disclosure Scheme in June 2016, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Under the scheme, the details of non-recommended candidates who have cleared various stages of recruitment exams but have not been finally recommended for selection are shared publicly on an online portal by the respective recruitment agencies, he said.

The same can be accessed or used by private or public employers for considering such candidates for recruitment in their respective organisations, Singh said.

The UPSC has recently also launched the Pratibha-Setu portal.