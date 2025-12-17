ODOP 2.0: CM Yogi Adityanath's vision to further strengthen the 'One District-One Product' initiative

Lucknow: Intending to further strengthen Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s flagship One District–One Product (ODOP) initiative, the MSME Department of the Uttar Pradesh government is formulating the ODOP 2.0 strategy. The renewed framework aims to make existing schemes more impactful and outcome-driven, while introducing new initiatives to enhance effectiveness.

At a recent high-level review meeting on ODOP 2.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that ODOP must now evolve beyond a scheme into a powerful instrument for promoting sustainable employment, strengthening local enterprises, and accelerating exports. In line with this vision, the MSME Department has initiated groundwork to implement ODOP 2.0 across the state.

Under ODOP 2.0, there is a proposal to expand financial assistance on the lines of the PMEGP model. Successful units will be eligible for add-on loans to support technological upgradation, quality enhancement, and improved packaging. Eligibility for the second loan will be linked to timely repayment of the first, with a mandatory minimum of 50 percent term loan. The grant limit is also proposed to be enhanced from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Significant reforms are also proposed under the ODOP Common Facility Center (CFC) scheme. An integrated government order aligned with MSE-CDP guidelines is under consideration, which may reduce the minimum number of members from 20 to 10, retain the state’s contribution at 90 percent, and release funds in a 50–40–10 installment pattern. Additionally, for projects up to ₹5 crore, supplementary assistance of up to 75 percent (maximum ₹3.75 crore) is proposed for technology upgradation and packaging.

According to the Commissioner and Director of Industries, K. Vijayendra Pandian, the ODOP initiative launched in 2018 has emerged as a key driver of Uttar Pradesh’s export growth. He added, “Since 2017–18, ODOP has accounted for nearly 50 percent of the total increase in the state’s exports. While exports stood at ₹88,000 crore in 2017, they rose to ₹1.86 lakh crore by 2024, with ODOP products contributing approximately ₹93,000 crore to this growth.”

Beyond exports, ODOP has delivered wide-ranging benefits, over 1.25 lakh toolkits distributed, more than ₹6,000 crore in loans disbursed, and marketing support extended to over 8,000 beneficiaries.

So far, 30 Common Facility Centers have been sanctioned, 44 products have received GI tags, and ODOP products have secured a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms.

These outstanding achievements have earned Uttar Pradesh the National ODOP Award twice, reinforcing the program’s national recognition and success.