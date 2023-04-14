Odisha’s Sambalpur turns into fortress ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession

Sambalpur/Bhubaneswar: An uneasy calm prevailed in violence-hit Sambalpur, which has been practically turned into a fortress as Odisha government deployed about 1,500 security personnel on Friday before the Hanuman Jayanti procession later in the day.



The city wore a deserted look due to the 36-hour shutdown by Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee

since Thursday.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said the entire city is under CCTV surveillance to monitor the movement of mischief mongers and suspension of the internet services continues since Thursday to prevent the spread of violence in the area.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr PC too remained in force in Sambalpur city, where a flag march by security forces was conducted and foot patrolling was carried out on Thursday to instill confidence among the people. The administration has deployed about 40 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of armed police for maintaining peace during the main procession slated to be taken out at 6 pm on Friday evening, she said.

“We have made adequate security arrangements for organising a peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebration,” the collector asserted.

Das said she has allowed the procession despite Wednesday’s clash between two communities as their leading members have assured the government of cooperation that they will not indulge in violence during it.

A total 35 groups observing Hanuman Jayanti will take part in the procession, which is scheduled to start from Brukspal Hanuman temple in the evening and pass through sensitive areas. Odisha observes Hanuman Jayanti on Maha Bisuba Sankranti which falls on April 14 (Friday) this year.