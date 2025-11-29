Odisha Vikas Conclave 2025 charts people-centric, climate-resilient roadmap

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vikas Conclave 2025 emerged as a key national platform for leading India’s long-term climate and development agenda, with a close alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

It was held in Bhubaneswar on November 26 and 27.

The two-day event brought together more than 600 participants, comprising policymakers, civil society organisations, private-sector leaders, academicians, development practitioners and multilateral agencies.

The conclave, organised by the Odisha Development Initiative and co-organised by the Centre for Youth and Social Development along with civil society networks

and international partners including the United Nations Population Fund, focused on operationalising Odisha Vision 2036.

Deliberations were structured around five thematic pillars-ecosystem protection, just transitions, resilient governance, vulnerability reduction, and social leadership-across 15 sessions.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasised cross-sectoral collaboration and community participation, stating that the development of Odisha rested on convergence among the

government, academia, civil society, and grassroots institutions.

Emphasising the need to overcome the last-mile challenge, Jagadananda, Co-founder of CYSD, underlined that a poverty-free Odisha necessarily calls

for prioritisation of the most marginalised and strengthening localised resilience systems.

A key recommendation of the conclave was the institutionalisation of Multi-Actor Platforms at block, district and state levels for breaking departmental silos and enabling shared evidence-based decision-making.

The experts also accentuated the role of women and youth as growth drivers and the embedding of climate resilience as a core development priority.

Its recommendations on just transition, climate-smart services, resilient urbanisation, and women-led economic participation are a model that can be scaled up to align state priorities with India’s national goals for 2047.