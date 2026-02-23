Odisha: Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Berhampur: At least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border in Odisha on Sunday, a police officer said.



The encounter took place in Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district, SP Harisha BC said.

The deceased have been identified as Jagesh, an area committee member, and Rashmi, a party member of the CPI (Maoists).

According to police, both had a combined bounty of Rs 27.50 lakh on their heads.

Belonging to the Kalahandi Kandhamal Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoists), the deceased were very active in the district and allegedly involved in several violent incidents, police added.

Several weapons and items were seized by the security personnel from the spot, the SP said.

He said no police personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.

The encounter took place when the Maoists opened fire on the security forces, which had been conducting an anti-Maoist operation in the area over the past two days following a tip-off.

Around nine to ten ultras were present, but only two to three fired at the security forces, police said.