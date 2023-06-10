Odisha train accident: KIIT to give jobs, education to victims’ families

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Deemed-to-be-University will provide employment to one of the family members of the deceased of Odisha in the Balasore rail tragedy and free education to the children.



Announcing this to the media in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, the Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said: “We can’t reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the train accident, but we will try our level best to support them. We will try to support the victims’ families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and provide free education to their kids at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility from standard one up to higher level. We will inform them how to apply for the job as well as free education.”

KIIT has always come forward and extended humanitarian services during any stressful events. During COVID-19 as well, KIIT came forward to support hundreds of students who had lost their parents, giving free education, jobs to the family members of the Covid diseased. Continuing with this gesture, KIIT has come forward to help and support the victims of the train accident.

“We thank and praise the effort of the local people for their immediate response in saving the lives of the people. The effort of the Govt. of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, CM, saved the lives of thousands of people in the accident. KIIT & KISS pray for the departed souls who died in the accident and convey sympathies to the family members,” Samanta said.