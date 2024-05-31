Odisha set for final phase of polls in BJD’s stronghold

Bhubaneswar: Over 99.61 lakh voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly segments in the coastal region of Odisha on Saturday amid prevailing hot and humid weather conditions, officials said.

A straight fight is expected between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP in the coastal region, where voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats. A total of 66 candidates are in the fray in the Lok Sabha seats and while 394 candidates will contest the Assembly segments in fourth phase of simultaneous polls in eastern state.