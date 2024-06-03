Odisha registers 74.41% voter turnout in last phase: EC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered a voter turnout of 74.41 per cent in the fourth round and the final phase of polling in six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly segments held on June 1, an Election Commission official said on Monday.

In the 2019 general elections, the state’s overall polling percentage was 74.38 per cent. Highest polling of 76.77 per cent was registered in Balasore Lok Sabha seat followed by Mayurbhanj (75.79 per cent), Jagatsinghpur (75.48 per cent), Jajpur (74.47 per cent), Bhadrak (73.23 per cent) and Kendrapara (71.22 per cent), the official said. Bangirpost Assembly segment under Mayurbhanj LS seat recorded the highest 77.52 per cent of voter turnout while Aul Vidhan Sabha seat registered the lowest of 62.30 per cent. Over 99.61 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the 10,881 polling booths in the last phase. The Election Commission had deployed 36,000 security personnel including 125 companies of

central forces.