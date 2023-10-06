Odisha prepares for cyclones in Oct, Nov

BHUBANESWAR: As the months of October and November are considered the ‘cyclone period’ in Odisha, the state government has started preparation for the possible calamity.



Chief Secretary P K Jena, who presided over a high-level meeting here, has directed district collectors and department secretaries to remain alert for 45 days from October 10, an official said on Friday.

While attending the meeting, director of the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas, informed the state government that the southwest monsoon is likely to be withdrawn by October 10. Favourable weather conditions are created for cyclones in the Bay of Bengal within 45 days from the departure of monsoon in the state.

Therefore, the state needs to remain vigilant for 45 days from October 10 as most of the cyclones were formed within that period in the past, Biswas told the state government.

“Odisha has faced 10 major cyclones since 1999 and October is the cyclone season for the eastern state. On October 29, 1999, around 10,000 people in the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara died in a super cyclone. The coast was also battered by Cyclone Phailin on October 11, 2013,” an official at the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said.

Several other small and big cyclones were also caused during October and November in the past few years.

The meeting held on Thursday was attended by the development commissioner, special relief commissioner, 12 department heads, director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, DG (fire service), heads of NDRF and ODRAF.

Keeping in view the history of cyclones in the state, Chief Secretary PK Jena issued directions to the collectors of vulnerable districts, emphasising the need for cooperation and coordination among departments.

He said that all preparations should be in place by October 10 and ensure all the arrangements are in place.