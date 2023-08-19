Odisha: Post office takes steps for 95-year-old woman to get pension home delivered

ODISHA: Moved by the heart-wrenching tale of an ailing 95-year-old, the staff of the Post Office in Odisha made arrangements for her monthly pension to be home delivered.



As part of it, they opened a zero balance India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) account.

The move came after the officials came to know that the family members of the 95-year-old woman, Labanga Gaya, carried her to the bank on a cycle rickshaw to collect the pension amount which she had not been receiving from the last three months.

With no money to hire a vehicle to the bank, the family resorted to taking the ailing Gaya on a trolley.

However, the bank returned them empty handed and asked them to approach the municipality office. After making a few rounds, she could

withdraw her pension from the bank.

On hearing the plight of the woman, the staff of Parlakhemundi Post Office reached Gaya’s house and opened a zero balance India Post Payment Bank account.

Her daughter who lives nearby thanked the Post Office for their service.

Labang Gaya, an old age pension holder from Paralakhemundi Gajapati district, is unable to walk to the bank to get her pension amount.

Considering her plight, the India Post officials went to her house and assured that the payment of pension would be delivered to her doorstep from next month onwards.

The woman also received the pension amount for the current month.