Odisha police intensifies probe into Puri minor girl burning case

Bhubaneswar: As the 15-year-old girl continues to fight for her life at AIIMS Delhi with over 70 per cent burn injuries, Odisha Police on Monday intensified its probe into the gruesome attack that took place on the banks of the Bhargavi river in Puri district.

Though 50 hours have already passed since three miscreants allegedly set the minor girl ablaze on Saturday morning, police are yet to make any arrests.

A senior officer said the local Balanga police has been joined by experts from the criminal investigation department, cybercrime police officers and sleuths of the special branch to hunt for the criminals.

DGP Y B Khurania, central range IG S Praveen Kumar and SP Pinak Mishra had on Sunday visited the spot and inquired the matter.

Stating that over two dozen police personnel are now engaged in the investigation, a senior officer said that Balanga police has so far questioned 10 people from the victim’s family and friends besides taking opinion and views of local villagers.

“Though the girl had told Dukshishyam Senapati, the first to come to the rescue of the 15-year-old, about the three bike-borne miscreants, there was no trace of them and the bike. CCTV footage from the locality also did not help in corroborating the victim’s statement,” an official said.

Meanwhile, several senior officers have spoken to Senapati, who said he did not see the three men or their vehicle.

However, he confirmed that the girl ran to his house crying for help.

“Senapati’s statement appears credible, as a dry banana leaf near his house was found burnt, consistent with the girl’s path,” said an official.

Police have also questioned the victim’s aunts, friends, and several women from her locality, but their statements have not yet led to any clues about the identity of the attackers, the official added.

Meanwhile, BJD and BJP MPs met the victim at AIIMS Delhi and enquired about her health.

BJD’s Sambit Patra, Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Niranjan Bisi met the victim and also spoke to her family members.

A seven-member BJP MP delegation also visited the institute.

“The health condition of the girl is now stable. The government have been making all efforts to save her,” Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhuprasad Tarani said.

BJP’s Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo said, “It is a tragic incident. We will all pray for her survival.”